Salisbury University Celebrates 2018 Graduates

SALISBURY, Md.- Thursday was a special day for Salisbury University as undergraduate commencement ceremonies took place.

Excitement filled the Wicomico Civic & Youth Center.

College was a time of transition for Salisbury University students like Kay Travis.



"I had to go through having a baby in the middle of the semester and it was a lot. I didn't get any sleep and I pushed through and I pulled through," says Travis.

Thursday marked another major change in Travis' life as she, along with hundreds of other SU students, said hello to a new chapter.

Michelle Stoker graduated with a degree in exercise science.



"It was a feeling of accomplishment," Stoker said. "Everyone is expected to graduate from high school but when you get to college it's something you really earned and really worked hard for."



University officials say this year more than 1,300 students graduated with undergraduate degrees.