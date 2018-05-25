UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

UPDATE: On Saturday, Delaware State Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Peter Rudnicki from Bethesda, Maryland. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police. The original article on the incident can be found below:

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Coastal Highway (SR 1) northbound at the intersection of Keybox Road south of Dewey Beach, police said.

Investigators said a 2012 Hyundai Accent, operated by a 56-year-old Lewes man, was traveling northbound on SR1 and approaching the intersection of Keybox Road when the car hit a 22-year-old Maryland man who was walking down the middle of the road.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian, who was not identified as of Friday morning, was not in a marked crosswalk, and was walking on the dark roadway without a light, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor on behalf of the pedestrian, police said.

The northbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed between Dewey Beach and the Inlet Bridge for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .