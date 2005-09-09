Friday, Sept. 9, 2005

9:18 a.m.

We're packing up and ready to head back home. The crew has no idea how long it will take to get back because on the way to Louisiana they pushed themselves and made as few stops as possible. But now everyone is exhausted and will probably have to stop for the night on both Saturday and Sunday. Right now we're cleaning off the mud off of boots and clothes. We had search dogs die because of diseases in water. So we don't want to bring any of that disease back. We're going to take our clothes to the laundromat so it doesn't contaminate our homes and our families when we get back.

