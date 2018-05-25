Updated: All Lanes of Westbound Span of Bay Bridge Reopened

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Maryland Transportation Authority says all lanes on the westbound span of the Cheseapeake Bay Bridge have been reopened following a crash.

The MDTA reported shortly before 11 a.m. that the eastbound lane of the westbound span of the bridge was closed for a crash. The middle lane of the westbound span of the Bay Bridge was also closed for EMS units.

Shortly after 11:10 a.m., the MDTA said all lanes had been cleared and two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) are back in effect as well.

For the latest traffic information call 511 or go to www.MD511.org.