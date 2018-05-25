Thunderbirds To Take Flight & Headline 2018 OC Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take flight in this year's Ocean City Air Show.

The Thunderbirds confirmed their performance Friday for the 11th annual event that will feature many military aerial performers, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The Thunderbirds' participation in the OC Air Show comes after the group stood down for several weeks after the crash of Thunderbird #4 during a flight training that killed pilot Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno back in April. The Thunderbirds resumed their 2018 show season this past weekend at the Langley Air Force Base.

In addition to the Thunderbirds and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Air Show lineup is set to feature the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, the United States Special Operations Command Para-Commandos Parachute Team and a search and rescue demonstration by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The OC Air Show is one of only eight air shows in 2018 to feature a flight performance of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Also known as The Lightning II, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth designed to perform ground attack, aerial intelligence and air defense missions.

The 2018 OC Air Show takes place June 16-17 over the Ocean City beach and boardwalk.

For more information, visit www.ocairshow.com.