Salisbury Man Convicted in 2017 Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was found guilty of second degree murder after shooting a man in a dispute over a $30 debt.

Brian Lamar Watkins, 24, was convicted of second degree murder, after entering an Alford plea May 18, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

In April 2017, sheriff's deputies responded to the 900 block of Booth Street for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed Wyatt Fitzgerald laying on the ground, unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Fitzgerald had been shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the state's attorney's office said.

The investigation revealed that Watkins shot Fitzgerald after Fitzgerald went to his home, which Watkins shared with his mother, and threatened her over an alleged debt.