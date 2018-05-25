Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY, Md--Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.

Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.



People enjoyed this beautiful day, sun bathing, and having some fun in the sun.



If you can't tell by now, Memorial day weekend is here!



In celebration of this weekend, town leaders honored iconic boardwalk performer, Norman Webb.



Back in the day, Norman entertained thousands, by dancing and singing on the boards as Elvis. He now has the key to Ocean City.

"I thank everybody to be here to see Boardwalk Elvis,” says Norman Webb.



From honoring "Boardwalk Elvis" to preparing for this weekend.

OC businesses are getting in the groove as well. JR rents beach umbrellas.

He’s been setting up all day, in order to rent them out, one by one.

"We get everything set up for the weekend, we have the boxes out here, we have the equipment ready for business,” says JR.



Beach Patrol also spent the week getting ready. Saturday is their first day back in the stands on duty.