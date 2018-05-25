Online Political Ad Bill To Be Law Without Gov's Signature - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Online Political Ad Bill To Be Law Without Gov's Signature

Posted: May 25, 2018 9:25 PM Updated:

By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A bill to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and address foreign interference in local elections on social media will become law in Maryland without Gov. Larry Hogan's signature, the governor said Friday, citing "serious constitutional concerns" relating to the First Amendment.

Officials said it would be the first such state law in the nation.

Maryland lawmakers passed the bill in April in the aftermath of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race. Hogan wrote that the measure seeks to achieve "a number of laudable goals" he strongly supports. They include modernizing state election laws to regulate electronic communication on the internet and requiring additional disclosure and transparency for those advertising on social media platforms. But Hogan said the bill raises constitutional concerns, because it will force news media websites to publish ad purchases.

Hogan noted opposition from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, which says forcing media organizations to publish violates the First Amendment. The governor, a Republican, also wrote that the press association representing the state's daily newspapers asked him to veto the bill.

"The free press is a cornerstone of our republic, and the press corps' concern that this legislation would compel speech by news outlets is a precedent I am deeply concerned about establishing," Hogan said.

The bill is similar in some respects to one introduced in Congress that would require digital platforms with at least 50 million monthly visitors to maintain a public file of advertisers who spend more than $500 in ads on the platform. But the Maryland measure goes much further, because it would apply to digital platforms with 100,000 monthly visitors. Maryland does not have a monetary threshold, though the law would only apply to platforms that reach more than 500 people.

Rebecca Snyder, executive director of the press association, said the organization remains concerned that the law is unconstitutional. She said she has heard from some members of the association mention a potential legal challenge.

"I do not know if that will happen, but it has been raised," Snyder said, adding that the lower monthly visitor threshold "reaches down very deep" in terms of how many websites will be affected.   

The law requires platforms to create a public database identifying ad purchasers within 48 hours of purchase. Online platforms would need to retain digital copies of the ads.   

Sen. Craig Zucker, a Montgomery County Democrat who was one of the bill's sponsors, said the measure basically extends disclosure rules now applying to political ads for radio, television and print to social media.     

"This is the first bill in the country that will regulate Facebook and other online platforms when it comes to paid online ads, and this something that will protect our elections in the future in terms of foreign entities purchasing ads, and Maryland should be proud of this legislation as we're taking the lead of making sure that online platforms are in the same posture as other mediums," Zucker said.    

The law, which will take effect July 1, also will prohibit the use of foreign currencies in buying ads in Maryland elections. It creates a regulatory structure at the Maryland State Board of Elections to regulate and investigate complaints about online advertising or voter suppression. If the board finds ads may have been purchased by a foreign entity prohibited from buying them, the board will have powers to seek the removal of the ads from the platform.     

Facebook supported the measure.

"We believe this bill will be a national model for the other 49 states to follow," Will Castleberry, Facebook's vice president of state and local policy, said last month.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Wicomico Yacht Club Reopens

    Wicomico Yacht Club Reopens

    May 26, 2018 7:52 PM2018-05-26 23:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-27 01:54:26 GMT
    Back in 2016, a fire nearly destroyed the Wicomico Yacht Club building. 

    After about 16 months of reconstruction, the yacht club hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.    More
    Back in 2016, a fire nearly destroyed the Wicomico Yacht Club building. 

    After about 16 months of reconstruction, the yacht club hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.     More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices