Seaford Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

SEAFORD, Del. -- Seaford Police said they arrested two people after police were conducting a traffic stop and found them to be in possession of 50 bags of heroin.

According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were working their "Click It or Ticket" Campaign Friday when they saw a passenger sitting in the front seat of Larry Milburn's, 52 of Delmar, DE, not wearing a seatbelt as Milburn was driving on Bridgeville Highway.

Police said they then found the 50 bags of heroin in Milburn's car and learned he had been driving with a suspended license. Other drug paraphernalia, including empty heroin bags, were also found in the car.

Police arrested Milburn as well as the passenger, Theresa Trice, of Laurel, DE, and released on unsecured bail.