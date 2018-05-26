UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

UPDATE: The Ocean City Police Department has identified the motorcyclist killed in Saturday's crash as 43-year-old Armondo Bond of Staten Island. Police are still investigating what caused the crash. The driver of the SUV was not injured. Original article below:

OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

The Ocean City Police Department says several lanes in both directions of Coastal Highway are shut down as the crash is investigated. The cause has yet to be determined.

Police say they are not identifying the victim yet pending notification of next of kin.