Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

Posted: May 26, 2018 4:53 PM Updated:

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Ocean View Police Department, the man was riding his bike through town shortly after 10 a.m. When the biker, in the eastbound bike lane of Route 26, reached Central Avenue, a 2018 Subaru Forester was in the left turn lane of westbound Atlantic Avenue. Police say the Forester was waiting to turn into a parking lot.

Police say traffic was heavy due to Memorial Day Weekend, and a pickup truck in the eastbound lane of Route 26 stopped to let the Forester make their left turn into the lot. At that time, the Forester began to turn but did not yield to the bicyclist, and hit the bike's front tire with their front right bumper.

Despite wearing a helmet, the biker suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit and was airlifted to Christiana Hospital. The driver stayed on scene and was not hurt during the crash. The Ocean View Police Department is still investigating the crash, but says they don't believe alcohol or speed was involved by either the driver or the bicyclist. Neither party has been identified yet and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police shut down Route 26 from Old School Lane to Woodland Avenue for approximately three hours due to the crash. The Ocean View Police Department is urging both drivers and bikers to use extreme caution this weekend on the roadway, as traffic is quite heavy. 

