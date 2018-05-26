Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Seaford as an Out-of-State Fugitive

SEAFORD, Del. - A Sussex County traffic stop leads to a Pennsylvania man arrested because of an active warrant for robbery.

Seaford Police Department says they pulled over 43-year-old Darnell K. Turner. of Reading, Pa., for an equipment violation in the area of Sussex Hwy and Herring Run Rd.

According to officers, Turner initially provided a false name and was found to have an active warrant for robbery from the Reading Pennsylvania Police Department.

Turner was taken into custody and charged with being an out-of-state fugitive. Turner was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #3 and held without bail pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.