Wicomico Yacht Club Reopens

EDEN, Md--Back in 2016, a fire nearly destroyed the Wicomico Yacht Club building.

After about 16 months of reconstruction, the Yacht Club hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.

An excited crowd cheered as they witnessed the unveiling of the brand new Yacht Club. It's a day, club house members describe as a dream come true.



"It's very emotional believe it or not, so much of our current lives, our friends we bring our families down here, and this is just one of the exciting times," says clubhouse member, Donna Hanulak.

Members say the new Yacht Club is much better than the previous one. The new Yacht Club is updated and management says the clubhouse is now a better fit for the community.





"This new building is more remarkable, it's more modern, it flows, and it's a crisp new moment, like a rebirth of a club so to speak," says Peter Hanulak.