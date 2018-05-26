Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week.

Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the Ellendale Police Department was conducting a proactive traffic enforcement operation. On Thursday afternoon, the Ellendale police arrested Parker for not having insurance, registration, or a driver's license on her, and for possessing marijuana related drug paraphernalia.

Parker was then turned over to the Milton Police Department where she was charged with Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 years or Older (Fraud).

Parker was released on $500 unsecured bond. The Ellendale Police Department says an arraignment is pending.