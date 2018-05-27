Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on SundayMore
Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on SundayMore
A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.More
A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.More