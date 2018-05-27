Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.

Police say both jet skis were going 35 miles per hour, and at the time of the collision all three people went into the water. Doty's injuries were considered to be life-threatening, so she was taken to the Ocean City airport and airlifted to Christiana Hospital. Police say Doty had surgery Saturday night and was still listed in critical condition.

Police say Barnicle had a head injury but refused treatment. Muddam was not injured. The jet skiiers had guides on their rides, who prior to the accident warned Muddam that he was getting too close to Doty and Barnicle. Police say the guides were not at fault in the accident.

During the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department's investigation, it was discovered that Muddam failed to yield the right of way, failed to maintain a proper look out and operated his jet ski within 100 feet of another jet ski at a speed greater than six knots. He was charged with negligent operation. Police say a court date will be scheduled in the near future.

Police say the crash is still under investigation there in Ocean City.