3 People Hospitalized for Bethany Beach Accident

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 3:52 p.m., Sun., May 27, in the area of Waters Edge Way, Bethany Beach.

Officers say a 2004 F-150 operated by a 61-year-old Selbyville man had just made a u-turn from Coastal Hwy northbound to proceed southbound on Coastal Hwy. A 2012 Ford F-250 operated by James I. Windle, (23) of Newark, was traveling southbound at an apparent high rate of speed, at which time his vehicle struck the rear of the F-150. The collision resulted in both vehicles overturning prior to them coming to rest.

Police say the operator of the F-150 was properly restrained and treated and released from Beebe Hospital with minor injuries. Windle and his passenger, a 23-year-old female also from Newark, were both properly restrained and were also treated and released from Beebe Hospital with minor injuries.

Windle was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and following too close before being released, pending a future court appearance.

The southbound lanes of Coastal Hwy were closed and restricted for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.