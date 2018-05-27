American Legion Remembers Fallen Soldiers

SALISBURY, Md-Supporters wore their red, white, and blue as they stood in solidarity. Together they paid their respect to those fallen heroes.

David Whortin, a member for the American Legion Post 64, says the Eastern Shore has many fallen soldiers, which is why he says the ceremony is extremely special.

"It's needed to pass on to our younger generation, so that they will know and respect the sacrifices from those veterans," says Whortin.

Although the ceremony was dedicated to fallen soldiers, the Legion also used the time to welcome Veterans. They reminded veterans that the Legion is there to help them.

"Over 22 soldiers or air man they commit suicide every day and so communities that do events like this, try to help our veterans out," says Jeff Boyden.

The Legion also put out more than 1,000 US flags throughout the city of Salisbury to honor fallen soldiers.

"When we do these flag presentations, we go to a particular grave and we read that persons name out loud so he knows we still remember him, says Whortin.

A ceremony to remind people of the sacrifices made by so many.