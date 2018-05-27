Bethany Beach Replenishment Pushed Back to June

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Bethany Beach has been pushed back a few more days, now starting in June.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website now lists the start on June 1st. Last week, the date was shifted forward to May 29.

For much of this year, the work was scheduled for May 15, after it was originally stated the replenishment would begin in fall of 2017. Officials have long stated that replenishment is needed to protect the coastal towns from winter storms and flooding. Bethany Beach Mayor Jack Gordon also says it will benefit the town as the replenished beach will be able to accommodate more people.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the $17 million project could be further pushed back due to unforeseen circumstances or bad weather. The recent spate of delays, according to the agency, are due to the contractor being held up at their current project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that project must be complete before the dredge boat can head to Delaware.

The entire project is expected to end in Fenwick Island in August.