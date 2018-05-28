Laurel Man Dies Weeks After Laurel Car Accident - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Man Dies Weeks After Laurel Car Accident

Posted: May 28, 2018 11:41 AM
(Photo credit: MGN) (Photo credit: MGN)

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police and Sussex County Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating an early May crash that has since claimed the life of one of the drivers.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 10:29 a.m., Mon., May 7, on E. Trap Pond Rd., south of Phillips Hill Road, Laurel.

According to officers, a 2001 Mack trash truck, operated by a 37-year-old Delmar, Md., man, was traveling northbound on East Trap Pond Rd. approaching the intersection of Phillips Hill Rd. Also, a 2011 Ford Ranger pickup, operated by Rigoberto Perez Sr., (82) of Laurel, was traveling southbound passing the intersection of Phillips Hill Rd.

Police say for unknown reasons, the Ford crossed the solid double yellow line and entered into the northbound lane headed directly towards the Mack. The operator of the Mack then moved his vehicle into the southbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision. As the Mack moved into the southbound lane, the Ford crossed back over the centerline and returned to the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided. After impact, both vehicles came to rest off the west edge of the roadway.

Perez sustained serious injuries, and was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Christiana Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, on Mon., May 21.

The operator of the Mack along with a 41-year-old male passenger were not injured as a result of the crash.

Impairment is not being considered as a factor on behalf of the Mack driver. Impairment on behalf of Perez is unknown at this time.

The release of this updated information was pending the notification of all involved parties.

