DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

Posted: May 28, 2018 12:02 PM Updated:

DELAWARE – Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp. DHSS is not identifying the stamp so people will not seek out the drug.

“If you are in active use, we urge you to seek treatment immediately,” Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said. “Call DHSS’ 24/7 Crisis Hotline or seek help at the nearest police department, hospital or medical provider. If you continue to use substances, have the overdose-reversing medication naloxone with you because the risk for death is increased. Our first priority is to reduce harm and to save your life or the lives of others.”

By calling DHSS’ 24/7 Crisis Services Hotline, individuals in active use or their loved ones will be connected to trained crisis professionals who can discuss treatment options. In Kent and Sussex counties, the number is 1-800-345-6785. In New Castle County, the number is 1-800-652-2929. Individuals and families also can visit DHSS’ website, www.HelpIsHereDE.com, to find addiction treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states.

In Delaware, there have been 106 deaths from suspected overdoses through May 27 of this year, including three since Friday, May 25, according to preliminary reports from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Division of Forensic Science. The two deaths involving the same stamp occurred Thursday, May 24, and Friday, May 25. Of the 106 total deaths for 2018, 71 have been in New Castle County, 22 in Sussex County and 13 in Kent County, The youngest person who died was 19; the oldest 74.

Elizabeth Romero, director of DHSS’ Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, encouraged individuals in Delaware to call 911 if they believe someone is overdosing. Under Delaware’s 911/Good Samaritan Law, people who call 911 to report an overdose and the person in medical distress cannot be arrested for low-level drug crimes.

“When someone overdoses from an opioid, naloxone must be administered within minutes,” Romero said. “That’s why it’s so important for people to call 911 immediately. We also urge people to have naloxone on hand if they have a loved one suffering from addiction. Naloxone saves lives.”

If a user has ingested fentanyl or a drug laced with fentanyl, time is critical because the powerful opioid quickly affects the central nervous system and the brain. Users often have trouble breathing or can stop breathing as the drug sedates them. If someone is too drowsy to answer questions, is having difficulty breathing, or appears to be so asleep they cannot be awakened, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if you have the medication.

Naloxone, the overdose-reversing medication carried in Delaware by community members, paramedics and some police officers, can be administered in overdoses involving fentanyl. Because fentanyl is more potent than heroin or opioid painkillers, multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose. In 2017, Delaware paramedics and police officers administered naloxone 2,714 times in suspected overdose situations to a total of 1,906 patients.

Overdose deaths continue to increase in Delaware. In 2017, 345 people died from overdoses, up 12 percent from the 308 people who died in 2016, according to the Division of Forensic Science. Of the 345 overdose deaths last year, 210 – or about six out of 10 – involved fentanyl. That number was almost double the 109 fentanyl-related deaths in 2016.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Crisfield Kicks Off Summer Season with Memorial Day Festivities

    Crisfield Kicks Off Summer Season with Memorial Day Festivities

    May 28, 2018 4:24 PM2018-05-28 20:24:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:24:19 GMT
    CRISFIELD, Md.- Although the Memorial Day festivities are wrapping up Monday, things are only getting started for the summer season in Crisfield. A packed memorial service, at the American Legion in the small town honored the fallen veterans. Nearly 2,000More
    CRISFIELD, Md.- Although the Memorial Day festivities are wrapping up Monday, things are only getting started for the summer season in Crisfield. A packed memorial service, at the American Legion in the small town honored the fallen veterans. Nearly 2,000More

  • UPDATE: Ocean View Bicyclist Died After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    May 26, 2018 4:53 PM2018-05-26 20:53:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:28:47 GMT
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    May 28, 2018 12:02 PM2018-05-28 16:02:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:02:03 GMT
    Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
    Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Flash Flooding in Ellicott City

    Flash Flooding in Ellicott City

    Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on Sunday

    More

    Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on Sunday

    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.

    More

    A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.

    More

  • Three People Hospitalized for Bethany Beach Accident

    Three People Hospitalized for Bethany Beach Accident

    Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Ocean View Bicyclist Died After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    May 26, 2018 4:53 PM2018-05-26 20:53:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:28:47 GMT
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More

  • First Summer Weekend Without Canopies in Bethany Beach

    First Summer Weekend Without Canopies in Bethany Beach

    May 28, 2018 3:04 PM2018-05-28 19:04:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:04:48 GMT
    BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beachgoers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies. Earlier this year, the town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices afMore
    BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beachgoers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies. Earlier this year, the town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices afMore

  • DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    May 28, 2018 12:02 PM2018-05-28 16:02:00 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:02:03 GMT
    Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
    Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices