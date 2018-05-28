Crisfield Kicks Off Summer Season with Memorial Day Festivities

CRISFIELD, Md.- Although the Memorial Day festivities are wrapping up Monday, things are only getting started for the summer season in Crisfield.



A packed memorial service held at the American Legion honored the fallen veterans. Nearly 2,000 people from the Crisfield area have served or currently serve in our armed forces.



"The two speakers that we had highlighted the veterans and a lot of Crisfield veterans and people in the community," Crisfield Councilwoman Laverne Johnson said.



Names were read one by one of the young and the old. Among the crowd sits Janice Marshall.



"My husband was a veteran, he just passed this year. So we especially wanted to be here for this service," Marshall said.



And even on an emotional day like this, Marshall can only help but smile.



"Our country's been kind of divided for awhile and when you get in a place like this, everybody's together and happy to be together honoring the same thing," she explained.



Army veteran, Christopher Cavins, and his wife are keeping their three kids close to their hearts today.



"I'm greatly honored that my sons are serving their country where we can have the freedom and things we have today. Without that youth doing that, we wouldn't have what we have. I'm personally just amazed at what my kids are doing," Cavins said.



But Monday's service wasn't the only event that brought out folks decked out in their red, white, and blue. Earlier this weekend, the crab capital hosted a bay stroll as well as the soft shell crab festival.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the list of new events and festivities expected in the city this summer. Including a plein air painting event, involved with the arts and entertainment district.



"Crisfield is really trying to address the tourism industry and bring people to the town to help the economy," said Crisfield native and businessman Jay Tawes.



