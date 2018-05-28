Rehoboth Police: Intoxicated Woman Blocks Traffic, Resists Arrest

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A New Mexico woman was arrested for being intoxicated in the roadway and for resisting arrest in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday night.
Rehoboth Beach police were called to the 300 block of Rehoboth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers reportedly found 25-year-old Hannah Cain intoxicated and in the middle of the street. Traffic was building as cars stopped to avoid hitting her, police said.
Officers attempted to remove Cain from the roadway but she allegedly refused and was placed under arrest. According to police, Cain struggled against officers who attempted to place her in handcuffs and into the patrol car.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
She was charged with one count of resisting arrest, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of drunk on a highway. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $501 secured bail.
The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Bethany Beach has been pushed back a few more days, now starting in June. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website now lists the start on June 1st. Last week, the date was shifted forward to May 29More