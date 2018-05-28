Berlin Holds Memorial Day Parade

BERLIN, Md.- In honor of Memorial Day, ceremonies and parades were held across Delmarva. People spent this day paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

In Berlin, the town hosted a parade, where the community demonstrated the true meaning of remembrance.

"We come to represent our people, even our brothers and sisters that we lost in battle, we came to represent them," says Darryl Taylor.

For Brandon Farmer , Memorial Day is emotional as he grieves the loss of his comrades, who did not return home.

"It means a lot being an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran. I lost a lot of friends, a lot of people died and just to come out here to honor them, means a lot," says Farmer.

The parade line up included local veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Gregory Parnell is also a veteran and says Monday's parade is one of Berlin's most special moments.



"It's an opportunity for the community to commemorate those fallen veterans, it's not a barbecue day, it's a day where you can just honor those who gave their lives for the rights of this country," says Purnell.





