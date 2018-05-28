Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- The Dewey Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people Friday night after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and had previous capiases' out for their arrests.

According to police, officers pulled a car over for a noise violation on Coastal Highway at St. Louis Street. Police said they checked their registration and discovered the several warrants out for the pair's arrest.

Dewey Beach Police said they learned that, Leanne Honey, 31, of Dover, had several capiases' for violation of probation, theft and robbery. Police said they searched the car and found hypodermic needles and numerous empty bags of heroin. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for each of the capiases' out for previous incidents, and was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections on a bond of about $30,000.

Also in the car was Aaron Hopkins, 30, of Felton, who police said originally gave officers a wrong name. He also had other capiases' out for his arrest related to violation of probation and motor vehicle violations. He was charged with criminal impersonation, among others, and was also committed to the DOC on a $5,120 bond.