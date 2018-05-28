Two Arrested After Dewey Beach Traffic Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach

Posted: May 28, 2018 9:34 PM Updated:
(L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton (L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton

DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- The Dewey Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people Friday night after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and had previous capiases' out for their arrests. 

According to police, officers pulled a car over for a noise violation on Coastal Highway at St. Louis Street. Police said they checked their registration and discovered the several warrants out for the pair's arrest.

Dewey Beach Police said they learned that, Leanne Honey, 31, of Dover, had several capiases' for violation of probation, theft and robbery. Police said they searched the car and found hypodermic needles and numerous empty bags of heroin. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for each of the capiases' out for previous incidents, and was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections on a bond of about $30,000.

Also in the car was Aaron Hopkins, 30, of Felton, who police said originally gave officers a wrong name. He also had other capiases' out for his arrest related to violation of probation and motor vehicle violations. He was charged with criminal impersonation, among others, and was also committed to the DOC on a $5,120 bond.  

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • $210M Settlement Eyed in Wilmington Trust Shareholder Suit

    $210M Settlement Eyed in Wilmington Trust Shareholder Suit

    May 29, 2018 11:45 AM2018-05-29 15:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:45:51 GMT
    Wilmington Trust has agreed to a $210 million cash settlement in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the bank fraudulently concealed billions of dollars in bad loans.More
    Wilmington Trust has agreed to a $210 million cash settlement in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the bank fraudulently concealed billions of dollars in bad loans.  More

  • Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

    Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

    May 29, 2018 9:55 AM2018-05-29 13:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:55:20 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover, Delaware.More
    Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover, Delaware.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach

    Two Arrested After Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

    May 28, 2018 9:34 PM2018-05-29 01:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:54:28 GMT
    (L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton(L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton
    (L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton(L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton
    The Dewey Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people Friday after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and had previous capiases out for their arrests.More
    The Dewey Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people Friday after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and had previous capiases out for their arrests. More

  • DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    DHSS Warns Delawareans of Deadly Heroin Stamps

    May 28, 2018 12:02 PM2018-05-28 16:02:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:48:03 GMT
    Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
    The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More

  • Rehoboth Police: Intoxicated Woman Blocks Traffic, Resists Arrest

    Rehoboth Police: Intoxicated Woman Blocks Traffic, Resists Arrest

    May 28, 2018 4:46 PM2018-05-28 20:46:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:56:36 GMT
    A New Mexico woman was arrested for being intoxicated in the roadway and for resisting arrest in Rehoboth Beach Sunday night.More
    A New Mexico woman was arrested for being intoxicated in the roadway and for resisting arrest in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday night. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • First Summer Weekend Without Canopies in Bethany Beach

    First Summer Weekend Without Canopies in Bethany Beach

    The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies. 

    The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.

    More

    The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies. 

    The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Berlin Memorial Day Parade

    Berlin Memorial Day Parade

    In honor of Memorial Day, ceremonies and parades were held across Delmarva. People spent this day paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

    More

    In honor of Memorial Day, ceremonies and parades were held across Delmarva. People spent this day paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • $210M Settlement Eyed in Wilmington Trust Shareholder Suit

    $210M Settlement Eyed in Wilmington Trust Shareholder Suit

    May 29, 2018 11:45 AM2018-05-29 15:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:45:51 GMT
    Wilmington Trust has agreed to a $210 million cash settlement in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the bank fraudulently concealed billions of dollars in bad loans.More
    Wilmington Trust has agreed to a $210 million cash settlement in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the bank fraudulently concealed billions of dollars in bad loans.  More

  • Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

    Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

    May 29, 2018 9:55 AM2018-05-29 13:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:55:20 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover, Delaware.More
    Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover, Delaware.More

  • UPDATE: Ocean View Bicyclist Died After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    May 26, 2018 4:53 PM2018-05-26 20:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:00:08 GMT
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More
    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices