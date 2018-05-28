Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach

(L) Leanne Honey, 31 of Dover, (R) Aaron Hopkins, 30 of Felton
DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- The Dewey Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people Friday night after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and had previous capiases' out for their arrests.
According to police, officers pulled a car over for a noise violation on Coastal Highway at St. Louis Street. Police said they checked their registration and discovered the several warrants out for the pair's arrest.
Dewey Beach Police said they learned that, Leanne Honey, 31, of Dover, had several capiases' for violation of probation, theft and robbery. Police said they searched the car and found hypodermic needles and numerous empty bags of heroin. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for each of the capiases' out for previous incidents, and was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections on a bond of about $30,000.
Also in the car was Aaron Hopkins, 30, of Felton, who police said originally gave officers a wrong name. He also had other capiases' out for his arrest related to violation of probation and motor vehicle violations. He was charged with criminal impersonation, among others, and was also committed to the DOC on a $5,120 bond.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:48:03 GMT
Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:48:03 GMT
Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
Sunday, May 27 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:19:21 GMT
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Bethany Beach has been pushed back a few more days, now starting in June. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website now lists the start on June 1st. Last week, the date was shifted forward to May 29More
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Bethany Beach has been pushed back a few more days, now starting in June. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website now lists the start on June 1st. Last week, the date was shifted forward to May 29More