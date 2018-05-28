US Rep. Says He's Battling Alcoholism, Drops Re-Election Bid - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US Rep. Says He's Battling Alcoholism, Drops Re-Election Bid

Posted: May 28, 2018 10:47 PM Updated:

ALAN SUDERMAN (AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Congressman Thomas Garrett of Virginia has announced he will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.

Garrett made the announcement Monday in a video recorded in Richmond. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

Garrett held a long, rambling news conference last week to deny reports he was thinking of dropping his bid for a second term.

He says people who know him well are aware he's an alcoholic, but making that public was a struggle. He also says "sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be."

Garrett represents Virginia's reliably Republican 5th district, which runs from Northern Virginia to the North Carolina line.

Party officials will pick a replacement candidate in coming days.

 

