US Rep. Says He's Battling Alcoholism, Drops Re-Election Bid

The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.More
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.More
In honor of Memorial Day, ceremonies and parades were held across Delmarva. People spent this day paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.More
In honor of Memorial Day, ceremonies and parades were held across Delmarva. People spent this day paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.More
Gov. Ralph Northam has picked a new public schools superintendent.More
Gov. Ralph Northam has picked a new public schools superintendent.More
Political battle lines are forming in Virginia where a woman who once led a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors wants to capture a Republican congressional seat held by a former Navy SEAL.More
Political battle lines are forming in Virginia where a woman who once led a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors wants to capture a Republican congressional seat held by a former Navy SEAL.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed Zach Terwilliger to serve on an interim basis as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed Zach Terwilliger to serve on an interim basis as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.More