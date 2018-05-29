Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover.

Police said that sometime between 7 p.m. Friday, May 25 and 10:17 a.m. Sunday, May 27, someone forced entry into the Ace Network, an adult education provider located at 516 West Loockerman St., by breaking a window. The unknown suspect then entered several offices within the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com .