Dover Adult Education Services Provider Burglarized

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating a weekend burglary which occurred in a commercial building in Dover.
Police said that sometime between 7 p.m. Friday, May 25 and 10:17 a.m. Sunday, May 27, someone forced entry into the Ace Network, an adult education provider located at 516 West Loockerman St., by breaking a window. The unknown suspect then entered several offices within the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com .
Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Bethany Beach has been pushed back a few more days, now starting in June. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website now lists the start on June 1st. Last week, the date was shifted forward to May 29
