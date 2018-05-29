Supreme Court Limits Warrantless Vehicle Searches Near Homes

Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:48:03 GMT
Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The Department of Health and Social Services is warning people in active substance use in Delaware that two people have died from suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period that involve heroin packets with the same stamp.More
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
Thursday, May 24 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-05-24 13:09:32 GMT
The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. (NASA via AP)
The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. (NASA via AP)
The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More
The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. More