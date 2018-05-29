$210M Settlement Eyed in Wilmington Trust Shareholder Suit
May 29, 2018 11:45 AM
DOVER, Del. (AP)- Wilmington Trust has agreed to a $210 million cash settlement in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that the bank fraudulently concealed billions of dollars in bad loans.
Plaintiffs' attorneys filed court papers late last week asking a federal judge to approve the proposed settlement, which calls for Wilmington Trust to pay $200 million and auditing firm KPMG to pay $10 million.
Attorneys say the settlement is the result of eight years of hard-fought litigation.
The proposed settlement comes just three weeks after four former Wilmington Trust executives were convicted on federal fraud and conspiracy charges.
The criminal case and civil lawsuit both alleged that bank officials misled regulators and investors about Wilmington Trust's massive amount of past-due commercial real estate loans before the century-old institution was hastily sold in 2011.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:29:25 GMT
HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:09:41 GMT
Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
HARRINGTON, De.- Just after 10 p.m. last Friday night, Harrington police were called to the Valero located in the 17000Block of South DuPont Hwy. in Harrington for a report of a possible domestic dispute. Police arrived and contacted 31-year-old Marcia L.More
Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:51:17 GMT
DOVER, De.- The Dover Police Department arrested a Smyrna man who had possession of a stolen firearm Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 300 Block of W. Division Street for a 911 hangup. When police got to the home, ofMore
Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:15:49 GMT
MILFORD, De.- Milford Police arrested 30-year-old, Antoine D. Loper of Milford, following an investigation into an impaired driving. Last Friday, around 1 a.m., an officer on North DuPont Boulevard in the area of Airport Road, observed a SUV committing a More
Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:29:25 GMT
HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
