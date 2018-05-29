Woman Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Hurlock Fire

HURLOCK, Md.- Authorities say a woman who discovered a fire at her neighbor's home in Hurlock had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the blaze occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at 510 S. Main St., Apt. 14 in the Hurlock Village Apartments.

It took 10 firefighters from the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $800 in damage to the structure.

Deputy state fire marshals said the neighbor who discovered the fire sustained smoke inhalation, which exacerbated an existing medical condition. The neighbor was transported to Dorchester General Hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators determined the fire, which started on the first floor of the apartment, was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.