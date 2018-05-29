Car Crashes into Salisbury Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Crashes into Salisbury Store

Posted: May 29, 2018 1:22 PM
Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- People at a store in Salisbury, Maryland, got quite a shock Monday morning when a car suddenly crashed through the front door.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center on Roland Street. 

Two people were inside the car when the incident occurred. Neither they nor anyone inside the store was hurt. 

The Salisbury fire and police departments responded to the scene. There is no word yet on what led to the crash or whether any charges will be filed. 

 

 

