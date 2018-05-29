Cambridge-South Dorchester High Student Arrested for Tainted Cookies

Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Photo: WBOC)
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A 16-year-old Cambridge South-Dorchester High School student is facing multiple charges for distributing THC-infused cookies that put a fellow student in the hospital and made two other people sick as well, authorities said.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that last Wednesday the school resource deputy at Cambridge-South Dorchester, as well as an officer from the Cambridge Police Department, were made aware that a 15-year-old female student from the school had been taken to Dorchester General Hospital for treatment after she had eaten a chocolate chip cookie that had been given to her.
Phillips said the student tested positive for THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. The sheriff said the investigation identified two other victims who had eaten the cookies and had also gotten sick from them.
The 16-year-old male student who provided the cookies was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a C.D.S. with intent to distribute, possession of a C.D.S. with intent to distribute on school property, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was ordered held by juvenile authorities pending a hearing.
