Public Workshop Set for Georgetown East Gateway Improvements Project

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is holding a public workshop to solicit public input on the proposed improvements at the intersection of US 9, Airport Road and Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.

The workshop will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Sussex Academy-Cafeteria, 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown. The public is invited to attend anytime between the aforementioned hours. 

DelDOT officials will present the design for the improvements of the existing intersection of East Market Street and Airport Road/Sand Hill Road.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded DelDOT $7 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant funding for the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements Project.

The improvements will consist of the following:  roadway realignment, additional turn lanes, signal improvements, pavement resurfacing, bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks, transit stops, and lighting improvements.  Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2020.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for or in opposition to the proposed project.  Comments will be received during the Public Workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: John Caruano, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to dotpr@state.de.us or by fax at 302-739-2092. 

