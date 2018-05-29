Anti-Bias Training for Starbucks Employees

SALISBURY, Md--Starbucks lovers will have to get their coffee fix somewhere else this afternoon.

Thousands of Starbucks locations, including right here on Delmarva, closed their doors early for their employees to go through anti-bias training.

The training is in response to an incident last month in Philadelphia where a manager called the police on two black man who waited for a friend without purchasing anything.

The company says Tuesday's training will now be part of every new employees training process.

Starbucks will reopen Wednesday morning.