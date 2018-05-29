Millville Asks Residents To Help Keep Streets Clean

MILLVILLE, Del. – The town of Millville recently posted a call-to-action on its website after several complaints of litter strewn about roadways in the rural town.

According to the statement, the town is asking community members to do their part in keeping the streets clean by helping pick up trash and by avoiding any practices that might lead to trash being there in the first place.

The call-to-action comes, in part, because Millville does not have a public works department to keep the town clean.

The town says it is taking steps to address the issue but asks all residents, businesses and visitors to be proactive in helping keep Millville clean.