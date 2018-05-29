Proposed Renovations for Wicomico Library



SALISBURY, Md--A new chapter could be coming to the Wicomico Public library.

The library wants to update its building by remodeling the front of it.

It's a proposed renovation that already has people excited.

"I just think it looks amazing but I think it will be a great addition to the downtown," says Maureen Williams.

The proposed renovations include glass windows and more space in the lobby.

The library wants to use the extra space as a sitting area, and a place where people can host events.

"It would create a social environment around them the library, we want the library to be a place where they can meet," says Andrea Bertsler, Executive Director of the Wicomico Library.

The library says they do not have a price tag just yet, but they're leaving it to their foundation to raise funds for this project.

The library hopes the project will be completed by Fall 2020.