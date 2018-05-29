Man with Gun Arrested in Dover After Running From Police

DOVER, De.- The Dover Police Department arrested a Smyrna man who had possession of a stolen firearm morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 300 Block of W. Division Street for a 911 hangup.

When police got to the home, officers spoke with a man inside who said one of their neighbors came to his home and asked him to call 911 because there was someone at his home with a gun. Officers were then able to contact two other people from that home who described the suspect as being a black male with a gray sweatshirt and dark pants who walked in their unsecured front door to the residence and displayed a firearm, and then ran away.

Officers checked the area and located a suspect matching the description in the North New Street and North Governors Avenue area. When officers attempted to speak to him, the suspect ran away but was later arrested on the 200 block of West Division Street.

26-year-old,Alex Durham, had a loaded 9mm handgun that was later identified as being stolen.

Durham was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $86,500 secured bond on possession of firearm during commission of felony, resisting arrest, among other similar charges.

Durham was not charged with any crimes relating to entering the home due to no cooperation by the victims.



