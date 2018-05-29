One Arrested, One Sought After Police Respond to Disorderly Subjects

HARRINGTON, De.- Just after 10 p.m. last Friday night, Harrington police were called to the Valero located in the 17000

Block of South DuPont Hwy. in Harrington for a report of a possible domestic dispute.

Police arrived and contacted 31-year-old Marcia L. Parker and 25-year-old Eric McDuffie, both of Holmes St. in Dover, who was inside a vehicle. During the course of the investigation police were advised that several customers said they saw Ms. Parker and Mr. McDuffie fighting in the parking lot.

However, when officers questioned them they were both refused to cooperative with police. While being questioned by officers Mr. McDuffie ran away but was unable to be arrested.

Ms. Parker was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. She was charged with one count of

Disorderly Conduct and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $100 unsecured bond.

The Harrington Police Currently have warrants on file for Mr. McDuffie charging him with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.