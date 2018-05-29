Milford Man Charged With Third Offense

MILFORD, De.- Milford Police arrested 30-year-old, Antoine D. Loper of Milford, following an investigation into an impaired driving. Last Friday, around 1 a.m., an officer on North DuPont Boulevard in the area of Airport Road, observed a SUV committing a traffic violation and nearly losing control of the vehicle.

After stopping the SUV and further investigation led to Loper being taken into custody. Loper has been charged with 3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed, and Driving While Suspended or Revoked.

Loper was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $3150.00 unsecured. Loper is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on June 1st for a Preliminary Hearing.