Delaware Booze Bill Signed By Gov. Carney - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Booze Bill Signed By Gov. Carney

Posted: May 29, 2018 5:46 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Gov. John Carney signed a booze bill into law today. The law will allow customers to take an opened bottle of wine home with them from a winery.

Click here to read the law in full. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

    Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

    May 29, 2018 6:29 PM2018-05-29 22:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:29:25 GMT
    HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
    HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore

  • Car Crashes into Salisbury Store

    Car Crashes into Salisbury Store

    May 29, 2018 1:22 PM2018-05-29 17:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:23:42 GMT
    Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    People at a store in Salisbury, Maryland, got quite a shock Monday morning when a car suddenly crashed through the front door.More
    People at a store in Salisbury, Maryland, got quite a shock Monday morning when a car suddenly crashed through the front door. More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    May 29, 2018 7:02 PM2018-05-29 23:02:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:02:29 GMT
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.More
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

  • Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

  • Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices