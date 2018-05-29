Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said.

Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spokeswoman.

After arriving at the home, two people were found dead inside the house, Jaffe said.

The bodies were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Jaffe said the state police homicide unit was investigating the incident and the identities of the people found dead inside the home would be withheld until next of kin could be notified.