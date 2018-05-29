Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

Posted: May 29, 2018 6:35 PM Updated:

SOUTH BOWERS BEACH, Del. --- Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

"This is not something we can just haul away," she said.

Hackett, the executive director of Delaware Wild Lands, said the boat reflects an ongoing problem with trash and illegal dumping at the nonprofit's preserve.

"This becomes a little harder for us to take care of, I mean it's not like picking up a garbage bag full of trash," she said.

Andrew Martin, an ecologist with Delaware Wild Lands, said trash can impact the way animals like Horseshoe Crabs and birds that visit the preserve interact with the ecosystem.

"It's a system that developed over millions of years," he said.

Delaware's environmental department said the incident was being investigated by Delaware State Police.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

    Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

    May 29, 2018 6:29 PM2018-05-29 22:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:29:25 GMT
    HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
    HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore

  • Car Crashes into Salisbury Store

    Car Crashes into Salisbury Store

    May 29, 2018 1:22 PM2018-05-29 17:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:23:42 GMT
    Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)Monday morning's crash scene at Walkys Sam's Market in the Goliath Shopping Center in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    People at a store in Salisbury, Maryland, got quite a shock Monday morning when a car suddenly crashed through the front door.More
    People at a store in Salisbury, Maryland, got quite a shock Monday morning when a car suddenly crashed through the front door. More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    May 29, 2018 7:02 PM2018-05-29 23:02:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:02:29 GMT
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.More
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

  • Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

  • Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices