DEMA Staff Sent to Hawaii

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware Emergency Management Agency officials flew thousands of miles to help Hawaii battle its two natural disasters.

As the Kauai volcano continues to erupt, the people there are also dealing with intense flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Officials have reported nearly 50 inches of rain during one 24-hour period in April.

Two members from DEMA's planning section went to Hawaii over the weekend and will stay in the state for thirty days, helping local and federal officials manage the disaster situation. The agency's director says this is the second time this year that DEMA employees have been deployed. Some DEMA employees were previously sent to Puerto Rico.