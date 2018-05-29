DEMA Staff Sent to Hawaii

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware Emergency Management Agency officials flew thousands of miles to help Hawaii battle its two natural disasters.
As the Kauai volcano continues to erupt, the people there are also dealing with intense flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Officials have reported nearly 50 inches of rain during one 24-hour period in April.
Two members from DEMA's planning section went to Hawaii over the weekend and will stay in the state for thirty days, helping local and federal officials manage the disaster situation. The agency's director says this is the second time this year that DEMA employees have been deployed. Some DEMA employees were previously sent to Puerto Rico.
HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.
Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
HARRINGTON, De.- Just after 10 p.m. last Friday night, Harrington police were called to the Valero located in the 17000Block of South DuPont Hwy. in Harrington for a report of a possible domestic dispute. Police arrived and contacted 31-year-old Marcia L.More
DOVER, De.- The Dover Police Department arrested a Smyrna man who had possession of a stolen firearm Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 300 Block of W. Division Street for a 911 hangup. When police got to the home, ofMore
MILFORD, De.- Milford Police arrested 30-year-old, Antoine D. Loper of Milford, following an investigation into an impaired driving. Last Friday, around 1 a.m., an officer on North DuPont Boulevard in the area of Airport Road, observed a SUV committing a More
HARTLY, Del. --- Two people were found dead on Tuesday inside a Kent County home near Hartly, state police said. Troopers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Arthursville Road for a welfare check, said Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a Delaware State Police spMore
