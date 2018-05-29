Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

A Wicomico County sheriff's deputy was patrolling the area of Route 50 and Queen Avenue in West Salisbury when he witnessed a traffic violation.

The car was occupied by 28-year-old Jeremiah Camper and 31-year-old Celia Ostasewski, as well as a few other people. Nobody in the car had a valid driver's license, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy saw a crack pipe inside the car.

Ostasewski was arrested for the crack pipe. During a search, she was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin. Camper had an additional crack pipe in his pocket, according to the sheriff's office.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.