Laurel Man Arrested After Police Find Stolen Loaded Gun in Traffic Stop

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department said officers arrested a Laurel man on Friday when they pulled a car over for speeding and found a stolen gun in the car.

According to Laurel Police, officers were in the area of North Poplar Street and Maryland Avenue when they saw the speeding car. Police pulled the car over on North Central Avenue and said they smelled marijuana when they approached the car, which led to a search and eventual seizure of the loaded .38 caliber Ruger Revolver. They found the gun on a passenger of the car, Quandre Winder, 20 of Laurel.

As officers then began detaining all of the people inside the car, Laurel police said Winder ran and led police on a brief chase.

Police also said that he continued to resist arrest as officers reached him and he was tased. Winder was then taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Laurel Police later learned the gun Winder had was stolen.

Winder was charged with possession of the gun and resisting arrest, among others, and was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $15,000 secured bond.