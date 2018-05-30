Man, 85, Struck and Killed by Car in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del.- An 85-year-old man died after being struck by a car in Lincoln late Tuesday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers said the incident occurred just after 11:15 p.m., as a Pontiac Vibe, operated by a 21-year-old Lincoln woman, was traveling southbound on Marshall Street (CR 225) just north of Johnson Road (CR 207). Police said an 85-year-old man, also from Lincoln, was walking in the roadway when the operator of the Vibe failed to see the pedestrian in the roadway and struck him with her front bumper.

The impact forced the man onto the hood and windshield of the car before it came to rest in the southbound travel lane, according to police. The operator of the Vibe came to a controlled stop and remained on scene.

Investigators said the 85-year-old pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, none of which was reflective, and was not carrying a light. He was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor on his behalf, police said.

The 21-year-old operator of the Vibe was not injured and was properly restrained. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor on her behalf, police said.

Marshall Street was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident and asks anyone with information to contact Troop 7 CRU at (302) 703-3264. No charges have been filed at this time.