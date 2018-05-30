National Doughnut Day Giveaways and Deals

UNDATED- What might just be the sweetest day of the year is this Friday, June 1. It's National Donut Day, an annual event that was created in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Here is how some national and local doughnut shops are celebrating the day:

Dorman's Donut Shoppe (Lewes, Delaware): Buy a large coffee and get a free doughnut.

Dunkin' Donuts: On June 1, guests can enjoy a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day on June 1 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts stores nationwide.

Fractured Prune (Rehoboth Beach, Delaware): One free OC sand doughnut with any purchase.

Gooey Donuts (Milford, Delaware): Buy a dozen doughnuts and get four more free.

Kellyn's Kafe (Salisbury, Maryland): Buy one doughnut, get one free.

Krispy Kreme: Celebrate on June 1 with one free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary. Participating shops on Delmarva include the Salisbury, Maryland and New Castle, Delaware locations. The deal is good while supplies last.

Let us know of any deals not listed here by emailing us at news@wboc.com. It is also recommended to call ahead to be sure your favorite shop is offering freebies and/or deals on National Doughnut Day.