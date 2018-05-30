Fire Damages Salisbury Apartment

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Tuesday night fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an apartment in Salisbury.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the blaze was reported by a neighbor shortly after 10 p.m. at the one story apartment located at 705 West Road.

It took 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Deaprtment approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the structure and another $8,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a faulty electrical receptacle in the interior wall cavity.