Fire Damages Salisbury Apartment

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says the
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools is conducting a feasibility study on Mardela Middle and High School on Wednesday night. They are planning a discussion with families, alumni and the community to hear their concerns and talk about possi
This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. (Photo: AP)
Searchers scouring a riverbed near a Maryland town ravaged by destructive flash flooding have found the body of a missing man last seen being carried away by raging waters racing down a historic main street.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Photo: WBOC)
A 16-year-old Cambridge South-Dorchester High School student is facing multiple charges for distributing THC-infused cookies that put a fellow student in the hospital and made two other people sick as well, authorities said.
