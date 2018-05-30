Four Charged in Dewey Beach Brawl - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Charged in Dewey Beach Brawl

Posted: May 30, 2018 11:08 AM
Surveillance video still of early Sunday's incident in Dewey Beach. (Photo credit: Dewey Beach Police Department)

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Authorities say two officers were struck by a car and a police horse was hit in the face during a brawl in Dewey Beach.  

The Dewey Beach Police Department and the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement said a "disorderly and aggressive crowd" of around 20 to 30 people surrounded officers early Sunday in the 1800 block of Coastal Highway. Police said 22-year-old Taevon Potts, of Milford, had been pushing and yelling at people and resisted arrest.

Rehoboth Beach police, state troopers and DATE responded to help with crowd control. Two DATE agents suffered minor injuries when 32-year-old Sherelle L. Evans, of Milford, refused to stop her car and struck them, authorities said.

Potts was charged by Dewey Beach police with rioting and resisting arrest and ordered held in lieu of $1,500 secured bond.

Evans was charged by DATE with two counts of third-degree vehicle assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,250 unsecured bond. 

Twenty-three-year-old Gavin Coco, of Arlington, Virginia, was charged by Dewey Beach police with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer for punching the horse, which was uninjured. Coco was issued a summons and released pending future court proceedings. 

A fourth person, Major Foster, was charged by DATE with underage consumption, misrepresentation of a license and disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons and released.

 

Taevon Potts
Taevon Potts  

 

Sherelle Evans
Sherelle Evans  

 

 

Major Foster
Major Foster  
 

 

