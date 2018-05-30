Woman Gives Birth to Surprise Baby Outside Delaware Hotel
Posted:
May 30, 2018 1:01 PM
Updated:
DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP)- A wild Memorial Day weekend had a happy ending in Dewey Beach after a 19-year-old who apparently didn't know she was pregnant gave birth outside a hotel.
Dewey Beach Police Sgt. Cliff Dempsey says that he got the call about a woman about to ride her bicycle home because she was feeling unwell, but instead gave birth in the parking garage of Hyatt Place. Officers found her holding her baby and took them to a hospital.
Several people were arrested early Sunday after two officers responding to a street brawl were hit by a car and police horse was punched in its face.
Dewey Mayor TJ Redefer said he was "overjoyed" by the birth after "this crazy weekend of Memorial Day fun."
Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:50:49 GMT
SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore
SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.
Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:50:49 GMT
SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore
SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore
Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:17:06 GMT
For this trip, WBOC west just east of Slaughter Beach in the Delaware Bay (Source: Evan Koslof)
For this trip, WBOC west just east of Slaughter Beach in the Delaware Bay (Source: Evan Koslof)
DELAWARE -- In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting anglers to fish, crab, and clam in any Delaware water for free on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3. During those two days, out-of-state and in-statMore
DELAWARE -- In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting anglers to fish, crab, and clam in any Delaware water for free on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3. During those two days, out-of-state and in-statMore