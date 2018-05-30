Only 1 in 10 Will Advance at National Spelling Bee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Only 1 in 10 Will Advance at National Spelling Bee

Posted: May 30, 2018 1:09 PM Updated:
Winston Zuo, 13, from Yorba Linda, Calif., left, and Matthew Rodgers, 13, from Severance, Colo., wait to spell their word during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Winston Zuo, 13, from Yorba Linda, Calif., left, and Matthew Rodgers, 13, from Severance, Colo., wait to spell their word during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn the largest number of competitors in its history, 516 spellers, but the field gets much smaller Wednesday with the announcement of the 50 or so spellers who will make Thursday's finals.           

Among the competitors is 12-year-old Atman Balakrishnan, who has tough shoes to fill: His own father was the first Indian-American winner, back in 1985. Now a doctor in Hinsdale, Illinois, Balu Nataranjan recalls that he won by spelling the word "milieu," hardly tough enough for today's competition.           

Nataranjan says spellers back then could win by memorizing about 10,000 words, but that won't cut it today: "Now the kids who win have to know somewhere between 40-and-80,000 words."           

Atman, making his debut this year, hopes to equal his father's achievement. No pressure, though.           

"He does help me and try to make me work harder, because he knows that I want this," Atman said. "If he knew that I did not want this, he would not push me."

As usual, most of the presumed favorites as the field is winnowed down are Indian-American. Eighteen of the past 22 champions have been Indian-American, including three years when there were co-champions.           

Natarajan is on the board of the North South Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts national competitions in spelling and other subjects and has served as a training ground for nearly all the recent champions.           

"It's become now kind of a good cycle where certain Indian-Americans succeed, and I think they've inspired others to do the same," Natarajan said. "I have no idea what my part is in that, if any."           

Here are some other things to know about this year's contest:           

HIGH-STAKES TEST           

The bee began with a written spelling and vocabulary test. It's the biggest factor in determining the roughly 50 spellers who will advance to Thursday's finals, and the consensus was that it was very difficult.           

The field of spellers expanded by more than 200 this year because Scripps started a wild-card program to give opportunities to more kids from highly competitive regions. As a result, Scripps had to craft a test that would separate the most skilled and prepared spellers.           

"They made it hard on purpose," said Jacob Williamson, a former speller and a student at Georgetown University who is coaching five spellers this year.           

The moments after the test are among the most nerve-wracking for spellers, who spill out into the halls outside the bee stage and frantically Google the answers.           

"The vocab was kinda hard this year," said 11-year-old Ashrita Gandhari, who made last year's finals. "It was definitely harder than last year."           

Even some of the most accomplished spellers said they missed a few of the vocabulary words, but they were still reasonably confident they'd get through to the finals.           

"It was fine, actually. I didn't expect it to be fine," said 13-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, who finished seventh last year. "I think at worst I missed five."           

OOPS           

Longtime bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly, revered by spellers for his gentle manner and meticulous accuracy, had a rare slip-up.

Thirteen-year-old Tara Singh of Louisville, Kentucky, got "Diplodocus" - a massive, herbivorous dinosaur - and when she asked Bailly for the language of origin, he said, "dioecious is made up of Greek elements," using the word that the previous speller had missed.           

"Um, what was my word?" Tara asked.           

QUESTION TIME           

Spellers know what questions they can ask Bailly and expect to get useful information in response. That doesn't stop some from trying to get more.           

"Can you, like, repeat it slowly?" asked Annie Huang of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, when she got "menehune," a Hawaiian-derived word for mythological, forest-dwelling dwarves.           

"Is there, like, a root word or something?" she asked, only to be reminded that spellers have to ask for a specific root and define it to receive that information.           

Annie gave it one more shot before she misspelled the word.           

"Is the spelling, like, counterintuitive in any way?"           

"That depends on your intuition," Bailly replied.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect

    Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect

    May 30, 2018 5:22 PM2018-05-30 21:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-30 21:22:51 GMT
    (Photo credit: realtor.com)(Photo credit: realtor.com)
    (Photo credit: realtor.com)(Photo credit: realtor.com)
    A second water advisory in a week has been issued in Slaughter Beach, following bacterial results which were not above the recreational water quality standard.More
    A second water advisory in a week has been issued in Slaughter Beach, following bacterial results which were not above the recreational water quality standard.More

  • Police: Dover Man Arrested With BB Gun, Knife After Making Threats

    Police: Dover Man Arrested With BB Gun, Knife After Making Threats

    May 30, 2018 5:00 PM2018-05-30 21:00:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-05-30 21:00:52 GMT
    A Dover man was arrested on weapons charges after waving what appeared to be a firearm at a group of people Tuesday night.More
    A Dover man was arrested on weapons charges after waving what appeared to be a firearm at a group of people Tuesday night.More

  • Indian River School District Selects New Capital Plan

    Indian River School District Selects New Capital Plan

    May 30, 2018 3:39 PM2018-05-30 19:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:50:49 GMT
    SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore
    SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says theMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Husband, Wife ID'd in Hartly-area Suspected Murder-Suicide

    Police: Two Found Dead in Hartly-area Home

    May 29, 2018 6:29 PM2018-05-29 22:29:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:50:39 GMT
    A married couple in their 80s has been identified as the two people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide that happened Tuesday near Hartly, Delaware, state police said.More
    A married couple in their 80s has been identified as the two people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide that happened Tuesday near Hartly, Delaware, state police said. More

  • Four Charged in Dewey Beach Brawl

    Four Charged in Dewey Beach Brawl

    May 30, 2018 11:08 AM2018-05-30 15:08:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:10:35 GMT
    Surveillance video still of early Sunday's incident in Dewey Beach. (Photo credit: Dewey Beach Police Department)Surveillance video still of early Sunday's incident in Dewey Beach. (Photo credit: Dewey Beach Police Department)
    Surveillance video still of early Sunday's incident in Dewey Beach. (Photo credit: Dewey Beach Police Department)Surveillance video still of early Sunday's incident in Dewey Beach. (Photo credit: Dewey Beach Police Department)
    Authorities say two officers were struck by a car and a police horse was hit in the face during a brawl in Dewey Beach, Delaware.More
    Authorities say two officers were struck by a car and a police horse was hit in the face during a brawl in Dewey Beach, Delaware.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in Salisbury

    May 29, 2018 7:02 PM2018-05-29 23:02:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-05-30 11:44:55 GMT
    Jeremiah Camper and Celia OstasewskiJeremiah Camper and Celia Ostasewski
    Jeremiah Camper and Celia OstasewskiJeremiah Camper and Celia Ostasewski
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Salisbury, Maryland on Tuesday.More
    Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Salisbury, Maryland on Tuesday.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Man Killed, Wife Injured in Hartly Horse and Buggy Hit-and-run

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

    Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

    More

  • Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Abandoned Boat Dumped in Kent County Nature Preserve

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More

    Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.

    What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.

    More

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices